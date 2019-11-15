Man in China sells his baby for $16,000, spends the money tipping female live-streamers

A father in China traded off his own flesh and blood to score some internet points with his favourite female live-streamers.

Though the parent is facing child-trafficking charges for the misdeed in February, the case in Fujian only came to light recently thanks to a report by Chinese newspaper Strait Metropolis Daily, which Daily Mail picked up.

The age of the man's baby girl was not stated, but she had been given away to a desperate couple who were unable to have a child of their own. A supposed adoption contract was signed with the man, and he was said to have received 80,000 yuan (S$16,000) as “nutrition fees”.

The father — identified only as Lu — claimed that he was unable to afford to raise a son and daughter after his wife apparently disappeared.

After receiving the money for giving away his daughter, Lu splurged on female vloggers he followed on popular Chinese live-streaming app Kuaishou, the court heard. The platform allows viewers to engage with the hosts with “gifts”, an in-app currency purchased with real money.