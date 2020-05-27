Man gets his family to don uniforms of food delivery services for viral Hari Raya greeting

For Muslims in Singapore, celebrating Hari Raya Puasa has been more than a little different this year, what with the coronavirus outbreak preventing everyone from having big family gatherings outside their own household.

Gone too are the usual sight of families out and about dressed in traditional, colourful baju for the occasion. The vibrancy of the festivities is definitely not lost on one local family though, whose outfits for Hari Raya were striking hues of red, yellow, robin egg blue, pink, and green.

Essentially, the colour palette of various food delivery services operating in Singapore. Well, except Honestbee — the beleaguered start-up ceased its food delivery service here last year after facing financial troubles.

But don’t let that technicality bother you. Here’s an assembly of food delivery riders performing a fun festive shout-out in their uniforms, sparkling like they could be collected and fitted onto an Infinity Gauntlet.

make my fam do this HAHAHAHAHAHA keluarga pak khalid ingin mengucapkan selamat hari raya!!! pic.twitter.com/YWk8pJ5LHj — Khúcαii (@Khucaii13) May 25, 2020

As @khucaii13 whips around the home with his camera, he and his family members each wished everyone a happy Hari Raya on behalf of the companies they represent.

Coconuts Singapore reached out to the GrabFood delivery rider who posted the greeting on Twitter on Monday (May 25), and found out that the older man (his father) in the McDelivery uniform doesn’t actually dispatch McSpicy orders. Khuzairie Bin Khalid clarified that it was actually his uniform and that his dad works as a bus driver.

The clip also showcased Khuzairie’s three brothers, all of whom work for food delivery companies as well. Even Honestbee when it was still operating, but the brother in yellow now works for GrabFood.

According to Khuzairie, he and his brothers have been working as delivery riders before the pandemic — all of them signed up under different companies to find out the differences between their jobs.

