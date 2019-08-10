Man jailed 10 weeks for uploading revenge porn on Tumblr

Thinking they were in a relationship, she allowed him to take photos and videos of her naked. She even sent him pictures of her bare breasts at his request and had sex with him several times.

Unknown to her, he already had a girlfriend. After he had an argument with his then-girlfriend over her, he uploaded the victim's nude photos onto social media platform Tumblr, telling her, "Good luck with your dignity" and "I'm destroying you again".

Yesterday, the man, 26, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation and one count of transmitting obscene pictures via electronic means. A third charge of possessing obscene films was taken into consideration during sentencing.

None of the parties can be named due to a gag order imposed by the court.