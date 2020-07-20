Man names kids Canon, Nikon & Epson, and lives in $130k camera house

If you think you’re a camera enthusiast, think again. A man has flashed his obsession for photography to the world by building an entire three-story camera house and has even named his offsprings after famous camera brands.

Yes, this is no click-bait. Ravi Honga, a 49-year-old photographer from Belgaum, India, lives up to the very definition of a passionate photographer.

His love for all things camera-related puts even Pooh’s obsession with honey to shame. Honga invested a whopping US$94,000 (S$130,000) in building a house that resembles his favourite cameras.

The house, proudly named 'Click', is a hybrid of a film and digital camera. The base itself is built to replicate a Nikon camera body with a 50mm f/1.8G.

Showing his loyalty to all brands, he has even included a Canon flashgun mounted out front, and a 64GB Sony SD memory card. There is also a roll of 35mm film extending to the top of the building.

And apparently, the interior is equally as flashy. Caters reports that the walls and ceilings have been designed according to various parts of the camera body. His efforts have paid off as the house looks Insta-worthy when lit up at night.

Honga’s love for the camera doesn’t stop there. He has even named his three sons, Canon, Nikon and Epson (a bold choice considering how the brand mainly produces printers now).

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Caters Clips

The lens through which we see the world may differ for each individual.

But for Honga and his family, they will surely be spying out to the world (or their neighbourhood) with a different vantage point from within the camera house of theirs.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.