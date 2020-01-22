Man plugs PlayStation 4 into airport monitor for a round of Apex Legends

Nobody likes waiting around at the airport. It's dull, boring and people might even be tempted to toss money at the duty-free store simply for the sake of doing something.

However, a young man at Portland International Airport in the United States had a different idea. According to The Oregonian (thanks, guys), he decided to plug his PlayStation 4 console into one of the airport's information screens for a round of Apex Legends.

Now, for those of us reading (or writing about) something like this, it's amusing to the point of hilarity, but of course, the airport's operations staff didn't find it the least bit so.

Upon being issued the verbal equivalent of a cease-and-desist order, the young man didn't even bat an eyelid. Instead, he simply asked if the airport staff could let him finish his current round first.

As gamers ourselves, we clearly understand the infuriation when your folks ask you to simply 'pause' or 'quit' an online game in the middle of a match, and so we actually take our hats off to this young man for staying cool and polite after the airport staff refused his request.

Of course, we aren't saying his actions were correct in the first place, but hey, it could have been worse. For all we know, he could have played something way more questionable than Apex Legends, which would certainly have made things a LOT more interesting.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone