Man regrets buying discounted book that contains very little information

With a singular title of just “Meow” by an author named M.E. Owmeow, you’d think someone would be intrigued enough to first flip through this book before paying for it.

Malaysian Twitter user @nabilfikran10 apparently did not do so and ended up with a novelty bookshelf filler — a novel that literally only consists of the text “meow”.

It’s a novel for cats written from the perspective of a cat, reads the book’s synopsis on Amazon. Is it a tale of swashbuckling adventures? A heartbreaking romance story? A tall yarn about the depths of psychedelic mushrooms? Who knows! It’s meows all the way down.

“I regret buying this book; so that’s why it was discounted,” posted @nabilfikran10 on Twitter last Saturday (Nov 14). Photos of the meow-filled pages were shared as a showcase of how unreadable the book turned out to be.

He’s not a cat, after all.

Menyesal aku beli buku ni, patut la ada discount. pic.twitter.com/u7CojGCpsD — Bella Hadid (@nabilfikran10) November 14, 2020

The tweet went viral to the tune of over 38,000 retweets. Others tried to translate parts of the book for everyone who doesn't speak cat to enjoy.

“In here he says his name is Rocco. He’s from Kuala Kangsar. He’s with his mother. Every day his mother steals and robs to give him food. He doesn’t want to live like this.” PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

“It’s a dark alley. The sound of scratches and footsteps of four feet, like a melody that fills the night. A kitten is sleeping and dreaming. The old cats are out having a good time. Appreciating their precious nine lives. Ladies and gentlemen locking eyes, Blackpink in your area.” PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

“I showed this to the cat in front of my house and it cried after reading this part, really touched his heart.” PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

