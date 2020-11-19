Man regrets buying discounted book that contains very little information

With a singular title of just “Meow” by an author named M.E. Owmeow, you’d think someone would be intrigued enough to first flip through this book before paying for it.
Malaysian Twitter user @nabilfikran10 apparently did not do so and ended up with a novelty bookshelf filler — a novel that literally only consists of the text “meow”.
It’s a novel for cats written from the perspective of a cat, reads the book’s synopsis on Amazon. Is it a tale of swashbuckling adventures? A heartbreaking romance story? A tall yarn about the depths of psychedelic mushrooms? Who knows! It’s meows all the way down.
“I regret buying this book; so that’s why it was discounted,” posted @nabilfikran10 on Twitter last Saturday (Nov 14). Photos of the meow-filled pages were shared as a showcase of how unreadable the book turned out to be.
He’s not a cat, after all.
The tweet went viral to the tune of over 38,000 retweets. Others tried to translate parts of the book for everyone who doesn't speak cat to enjoy.
ilyas@asiaone.com