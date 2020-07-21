Man in Yishun deserves an Oscar for Best Dramatic Actor in faking a traffic accident

In a performance worthy of sweeping everyone (not just him) off their feet, a man was caught on a viral dashcam clip acting dramatically in what seems to be a bid to pretend he was knocked down by a car.

The incident took place within an HDB estate along Yishun Avenue 4, though the exact date and time of the theatrics remain unclear.

What happened was that a car had been slowly making its way out of the residential estate when it came across a man in an orange shirt ambling in the middle of the road.

The man then turned around to face the slow-moving vehicle, only to drop right to the ground (with both legs thrown up, even) despite the car having stopped way before coming close to touching him.

Undeterred by the lack of applause, the man got up again and walked a few steps forward before making himself fall over on his back once again when he noticed another car passing by. Again, the driver with the dashcam was nowhere near the feinting fainter.

The man then proceeded to get up again without much trouble after realising his totally believable performance wasn’t convincing anyone.

It’s just too bad that the clip doesn’t contain any audio — the driver surely must have been reacting pretty incredulously to the masterclass in dramatic masquerade.

Such scams — in which a fraudster throws himself in front of a vehicle to demand compensation for fake injuries — continue to be common, even in the age of omnipresent surveillance cameras. The scam remains prevalent in China, where it even has a name: “Pengci”.

ilyas@asiaone.com