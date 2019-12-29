Manual toothbrush vs electric toothbrush: Should you make the switch?

Brushing your teeth can be quite a hassle especially when you are all snuggled up in bed and ready to sleep. As with most of my daily routine, I prefer things to be done as quickly and conveniently as possible.

And that is why I decided to do some research online and bought an electric toothbrush during the recent Black Friday Sales to try it out for myself.

If you are looking to buy an electric toothbrush, here are my two cents on whether you should invest in one or not.

New Year, New Toothbrush.

Weird habit but I do believe in new beginnings in a new year, especially when I have to get my spring cleaning done. One of the reasons I bought an electric toothbrush this year was because they are scientifically proven to be more effective in removing plaque as compared to normal toothbrushes, something I've struggled with despite my regular dental visits.

Furthermore, many of the electric toothbrushes in the market are equipped with pressure sensors that help regulate the force that you are applying on your gums, which makes brushing your teeth less painful and more enjoyable.

Interchangeable heads also increase the lifespan of an electric toothbrush which will justify its cost as compared to a normal toothbrush with bristles that will wear out within months of use.

A good electric toothbrush does come at quite a price though - which was why I bought mine during a sale. Normal toothbrushes can be bought in a pack from any supermarket at a wallet-friendly price, whereas a reliable electric toothbrush will set you back at nearly $100 or more. But with the importance of dental health being a crucial part of life, here are some worthy mentions to get you started.

Best Electric Toothbrush

Foreo ISSA 2

For those afraid of vibrating and rotating brush heads, the Foreo ISSA 2 is the perfect combination between old and new. Made of a durable PBT polymer and ultra-soft silicone brush head, the ISSA 2 delivers superb cleansing ability while keeping it pain-free.

What we love about ISSA 2 is the ability to last 365 days on a single charge. Yes, an entire year's worth of brushing just on one charge! Even the interchangeable silicone brush head is made to last an entire year of brushing if it is properly taken care of. This further proves how much money you can save from constantly changing your normal toothbrush when you invest in an ISSA 2!

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush HX9368

PHOTO: Philips

Probably the priciest toothbrush on this list, the Philips HX9368 comes with all the bells and whistles that you are looking for. It comes equipped with 5 different modes, 2 brush heads, 2 tongue cleaners and a glass cup that charges your toothbrush. Sounds like it is worth every cent that you are paying!

It also comes with an in-built timer to provide the optimum brushing time of 2 minutes and an angled neck to get in all the corners that are otherwise tough to reach. Besides, the DiamondClean technology allows you to choose between modes such as Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive and White, to achieve your desired outcome. If you are willing to splurge, we say the Philips HX9368 is the one to get!

Oral-B PRO 1000 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

PHOTO: Oral-B

Now, this is one that will suit your budget, especially if you are intending to gift this Christmas. For what it is worth, the Oral-B PRO 1000 provides superb cleaning power than a normal toothbrush. The classic, rotating brush head vibrates to break up and remove more dirt than could possibly build up over time.

With the lower price point, the PRO 1000 comes with only 1 mode - Daily Clean, which is sufficient enough if you are not looking for all the fancy features. The pressure sensor also helps to regulate the applied pressure and helps you brush at an appropriate strength for the recommended time of 2 minutes.

Goby Electric Toothbrush

Video subscription platforms are aplenty in the market. But brush head subscriptions has got to be the first of its kind. Goby's electric toothbrushes are eccentric and electrifying (not literally) to use because of its funky colours and luxurious designs. The subscription service entitles you to a new brush head for $6 at 2-months interval, which you are allowed to unsubscribe at any time.

Subscription aside, the Goby Electric Toothbrush is made with premium soft bristles that are light on your gums and has a timer of 30 seconds for each quadrant of your mouth, which totals up to 2 minutes of ideal brushing time.

If you think an electric toothbrush is extremely expensive, perhaps it is time to reconsider. The basic ones are considerably affordable if you account for their lifespan and ability to remove plaque and improve gum health, all of which a regular manual toothbrush is unable to.

Most of the electric toothbrushes in the market also come with a timer, so ultimately it boils down the cleaning modes, additional accessories and overall lifespan of the product.

So I think it is indeed worthwhile to invest in an electric toothbrush, be it the cheapest or a more expensive one, simply for the sake of your oral health!

This article was first published in Shopback.