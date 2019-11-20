Mario mugs, Zelda tote bags as Nintendo opens first Tokyo store

PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

Nintendo this week throws open the doors to its first brick-and-mortar store in Tokyo, offering everything from Super Mario mugs to Zelda handbags as part of a new gaming complex in the heart of the city.

Set in a refashioned department store on one floor just minutes from the famed "scramble crossing" in Shibuya district, the giant retail space also includes shops selling merchandise from some of the biggest names in gaming including Capcom and Pokemon.

Nintendo's outlet is the game giant's first directly operated in Japan and only its second worldwide following a similar New York shop.

"Young people and foreign people flock to Shibuya. We picked this location, aiming to attract a wide range of people," a Nintendo official said at a press preview before the official opening on Nov 22.

A man wearing a Mario costume next to merchandise at a new Nintendo store in Tokyo. PHOTO: AFP

Half its stock will be available exclusively at the store, with the 1,000 items on sale ranging from game hardware and software to clothing, mugs and stationery branded with Mario, Zelda and other characters from the firm's hit game titles.

On the same floor are several shops offering goods by other big-name gaming brands, in what officials hope will become a major draw for tourists and local fans of Japanese games and comics.

Next to the Nintendo store is a shop offering physical versions of items seen in the Touken Ranbu videogame, including a silver hand mirror in a wooden box on sale for around US$460 (S$626).

Another store offers items from Monster Hunter and other Capcom games, while a third specialises in goods featuring heroes from One Piece and other manga comics that have grown from the popular JUMP weekly.

There's even a Pokemon Center shop, with swanky offerings featuring the game's famed star character Pikachu - including a statuette studded with Swarovski crystals.

A general view of the Pokemon Center Shibuya at Shibuya Parco, a department store and shopping mall complex, during a press preview in Tokyo, Japan. PHOTO: AFP

Nintendo has had enormous success with its Switch console and unveiled the pocket-sized Switch Lite earlier this year.

It has also seen brisk demand for its games, with this year's releases Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Fire Emblem: Three Houses all becoming multimillion-unit sellers

More about
Digital Japan Pokemon Nintendo Tokyo

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: &#039;We must share the path&#039;
PMD rider honks at pedestrian and scolds him for not giving way: 'We must share the path'
Bendemeer coffee shop tables set alight; man, 72, arrested
Bendemeer coffee shop tables set alight; man, 72, arrested
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park

SERVICES