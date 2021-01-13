Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch launching with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury this February

Alongside Nintendo’s freshly released second trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, there is also a surprise announcement of a Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition, set to release alongside the game on February 12, 2021 for US$299.99 (S$396).

The new colour scheme for the console will sport Mario’s iconic red and blue, with matching Joy-Cons and straps. It is interesting to note that this is the first time the console itself is available in a different colour from the usual dark grey colour.

The set also comes with a Mario themed carrying case and screen protector.

Here’s further details for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury via Nintendo:

While some players may be fur-miliar with the original Super Mario 3D World game for the Wii U system, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch offers a number of additions to scratch the itch for new content.

In the Super Mario 3D World part of the game, players can adventure through a whirlwind of colourful courses with friends and family wherever they may be, now with both online and local cooperative multiplayer for up to four players, taking on the roles of characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad.

Two new amiibo figures will be launching alongside the game and available for purchase separately at select retailers. Both the new Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibo will offer in-game enhancements for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Bowser and Bowser Jr. also have large roles to play in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and their amiibo figures, which will also be returning for purchase at select retailers, have special activations in Bowser’s Fury, too.