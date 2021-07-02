Marshall launches its first true wireless earbuds - Mode II

Marshall launched its first-ever true wireless earbuds, the Marshall Mode II, joining the countless hordes of TWS (true wireless stereo) products in our market.

Hang on - it’s called Mode II, but it's the first true wireless earbuds by Marshall? That’s right, because the first Marshall Mode in-ears were actually cabled headphones.

Like most TWS, the Mode II offers exchangeable ear tips, has IPX4-rated water resistance, and touch-responsive controls for music and calls. It comes in a rubberised finish for added durability. Also, it comes with a charging case.

PHOTO: Marshall

As a personal audio device, Marshall said that the Mode II was engineered to deliver “a thunderous audio experience”. If thunder isn’t your thing, the Mode II also offers EQ settings to create a custom sound profile more suited to your palate.

It offers five hours of playback on a single charge and a total of 25 hours including the charge from its case. Connectivity comes via Bluetooth 5.1, with touch controls offering features like Transparency Mode (similar to Ambient Sound or Environmental Sound features on other TWS), and a native voice assistant.

PHOTO: Marshall

The Marshall Mode II officially retails at $299, according to its launch announcement. From July 1 to July 31, 2021, the TWS headphones are available exclusively at TC Acoustic’s online store, and Challenger outlets around Singapore. After July 31, Mode II will be available at other retailers.

If you prefer heft and over-ear wearing, don’t forget to check out the wireless Marshall Major IV instead. That one boasts up to 80 hours of wireless playback!