Marvel and Netmarble launch first open-world mobile role-playing game, Marvel Future Revolution

After meeting success with mobile fighting game Marvel Future Fight, Marvel and Netmarble are back again for another partnership in the form of Marvel Future Revolution, marking Marvel’s first foray into the multiplayer open-world action role-playing game (ARPG) mobile market.

Featuring an all-new origin storyline, the game follows the convergence of multiple realities that threatens the future of primary Earth. To prevent the destruction of all these realities, Vision sacrifices himself to merge the converging Earths peacefully together.

As a result, multiple regions of other realities have been brought to primary Earth, with Hydra Empire, Midgardia, New Stark City, Sakaar, and Xandearth making up some of these new regions.

Considering that this is a Marvel game, familiar superhero faces are but a given. Players will select from eight playable characters including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Star-Lord, and Storm and dive into this open-world ARPG.

The game will introduce unique costume customisation that totals over 400 million combinations per hero, so players can feel free to mix and match costumes for their character’s body, hands, legs, head, and even hairstyle.

For an added touch of player interaction, there will also be a series of game modes that encourage multiplayer chaos, such as Special Operations, a four-player PvE mode, Blitz; a 10-versus-10 PvP mode, Omega War, and a real-time massive free-for-all combat between 50 players, Dark Zone.

Developers Danny Koo and Joe Lee explained that their aim behind this game is to welcome a broader experience for fans all around the world, both gamers or non-gamers alike. Built on Unreal Engine 4, the game is probably one of the biggest projects they have done thus far.

The team promises that there will be post-launch content such as new characters, regions and scenarios planned, although no official news regarding monetisation has been released.

Still, we can assume that it’ll be a feature in the game as per most mobile titles, taking the form of costumes, characters, and content exclusive to pay-to-play individuals.

The official release date of Marvel Future Revolution has yet to be announced, but fans can pre-register for the game now and receive a comic-inspired costume.