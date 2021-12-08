Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition includes two games, all DLC and No Way Home suits

This is truly the best time to be a Spider-Man fan. Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming very soon, there will be more Tom Holland Spidey, Venom and Spider-Man will meet on the big screen, and the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released recently. Now, PlayStation has released a trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

This new edition will include the remastered edition of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, along with the spin-off title featuring Miles Morales. It will also include all three chapters of the City That Never Sleeps DLC, and two new suits for Peter Parker on Dec 10 based on the designs in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, players will play as Peter Parker trying to balance his everyday life with his web-swinging heroics, while in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players will play as Miles Morales coming to terms with his newfound powers and trying to become a hero in his own right.

Fans of Spidey and the games will appreciate the Ultimate Edition collating everything into one convenient PlayStation 5 exclusive package.

