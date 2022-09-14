Marvel Snap lands on mobile and PC this October, pre-registrations open

When it comes to entertainment options, Marvel has been top of the list for many people, be it the movies, TV shows, or video games.

For the latter, it is not just about the AAA experiences such as Marvel's Spider-Man or the upcoming Marvel's Midnight Suns; there are also smaller experiences worth checking out, such as the upcoming free-to-play trading card battler, Marvel Snap.

Developed by Second Dinner, which counts former Hearthstone Game Director Ben Brode as one of the team, and published by Nuverse, fans will look to assemble their Marvel dream team from a huge roster of both heroes and villains.

With each match taking an average of only three minutes, you are going to get your fill of action this coming October 18 on both mobile and PC.

"Nuverse is committed to building a global community of connected gamers, bringing them fun experiences and inspiring mobile gaming they won't find anywhere else," said Tom van Dam, Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for Snap (Nuverse).

"With Marvel Snap, we worked hand-in-hand with the teams at developer Second Dinner and Marvel to create a unique, exciting card battler that we hope is a hit with players worldwide."

Marvel Snap will have more than 150 unique cards at launch, each with multiple variants to drive collectors insane.

Players can expect a steady stream of new content being added regularly, with a collection never truly complete.

Each match will also feature three random locations packed with game-changing effects, and with over 50 locations, no game will ever feel the same.

PHOTO: Second Dinner

"We grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have," said Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner.

"Marvel Snap is unlike any card battler ever made. We've worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is super deep for hardcore players, while remaining very approachable so everyone can jump in and have a blast."

Beginning today, players can sign up for a limited closed beta on Android devices and also get the latest updates on the game.

Marvel Snap will also support 13 different languages on mobile and PC at launch, with pre-registration also open now.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.