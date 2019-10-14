My hands-on with Marvel’s Avengers was amazing, even though it was jarringly unvoiced

As I picked up the PS4 controller and put on the headphones, I felt a certain sense of reverence and awe entering Marvel's Avengers in an exclusive hands-on demo at Gamestart Asia 2019.

After all, this game represented the intersection of my fandoms — Marvel, gaming, geek culture — and I was quite honoured to be (quite literally) one of the first people in Asia to play it.

Looking past the bias of my inner fanboy, I have to admit that it was kinda hard to fully inhabit the characters and immerse myself in the narrative because the demo was lacking dialogue.

And I mean literally none at all. The Avengers could be arguing about the broken capitalism system in the 21st century for all I know because none of their voices played out despite the game's sound effects being perfectly audible. But more on that later.

A-Day - where it all began. PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

It isn't dissimilar from the hands-on demo paraded in past conventions (sans Kamala Khan, who was only revealed recently) — a linear tutorial level that picks up right after the attack on A-Day by a group of soldiers led by Taskmaster.