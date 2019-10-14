My hands-on with Marvel’s Avengers was amazing, even though it was jarringly unvoiced

Avengers Assemble!
PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

As I picked up the PS4 controller and put on the headphones, I felt a certain sense of reverence and awe entering Marvel's Avengers in an exclusive hands-on demo at Gamestart Asia 2019.

After all, this game represented the intersection of my fandoms — Marvel, gaming, geek culture — and I was quite honoured to be (quite literally) one of the first people in Asia to play it. 

Looking past the bias of my inner fanboy, I have to admit that it was kinda hard to fully inhabit the characters and immerse myself in the narrative because the demo was lacking dialogue.

And I mean literally none at all. The Avengers could be arguing about the broken capitalism system in the 21st century for all I know because none of their voices played out despite the game's sound effects being perfectly audible. But more on that later.

A-Day - where it all began. PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

It isn't dissimilar from the hands-on demo paraded in past conventions (sans Kamala Khan, who was only revealed recently) — a linear tutorial level that picks up right after the attack on A-Day by a group of soldiers led by Taskmaster. 

I got a chance to play with five main Avengers — Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow — during the 20-minute session. Disney Interactive can take all my money right now because this was easily one of the best combat experiences I've had.

In general, combat was intuitive, responsive, and pretty user-friendly. The controls were easy enough to pick up (tutorial prompts notwithstanding) and pretty soon I was juggling enemies in the air as Thor, instinctively mashing buttons in sequence to create a combo.

This felt as good as it looks. PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Specifically, each Avenger had such a distinctive playstyle that they felt unique (from each other and to the game itself) but developer Crystal Dynamics also made sure to include familiar moves from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Thor's attacks, for example, alternate between sending enemies flying with Mjolnir throws, battering them with melee strikes, and slamming the ground to unleash an explosive burst of lightning — all of which you've seen in the movies. Though by right, each of the soldiers I smacked around with the magical Asgardian hammer should have been pulped into puree. 

Another interesting Easter egg that the studio included was allowing Hulk to pick up enemies and use them as an improvised bat to smack things with — an act which harkens back to the not-so-jolly green giant going to town on Loki in the first Avengers movie.

Hulk laying the smackdown. PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

The characters also felt quite balanced because as much as Thor is an Asgardian god, you never feel like he's an overpowered one-man army that overshadows the others.

The odd one out, ironically, was Iron Man. He felt a little weaker, but I might chalk that up to a preference in combat style because his repulsor blasts seemed a little clunkier and slower compared to the attacks by, say, Captain America or Black Widow.

On that note, I was very impressed with how different those two were even though they're both martial characters.

Apart from iconic MCU moves that were faithfully replicated, Cap's swift and agile brawling attacks were distinguishable from Black Widow's flurry of jabs, roundhouse kicks, and backflips that were executed with the grace and finesse of an Olympic gymnast.

Black Widow going in for her signature takedown. PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Even tiny details like the impact of each blow did not escape the scrutiny of Crystal Dynamics as it was very clear that Captain America packed more of a punch (pun intended) than Black Widow, although he wasn't dishing them out quite as fast as the latter. His shield tosses came in handy as ranged attacks though, and they're as satisfying as I imagined it would be. 

At this point, Captain America is a frontrunner for me if we could choose our characters. Or, uh, if he somehow managed to survive that big helicarrier explosion. 

Cap's shield toss is incredibly satisfying. PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

All that being said, the only downside to the demo was the jarring lack of dialogue and it was incredibly awkward to watch cutscenes which were not voiced. Good ol' Cap could be telling Black Widow about what's going on aboard the helicarrier, but nothing came out of his visibly moving lips. 

I was told the voices weren't included because the game is still a work-in-progress. It is, however, quite mystifying that the official 18-minute gameplay video that was released months ago was fully voiced but somehow that didn't make it in the actual demo. 

It really would have been nice to listen to the talented voice actors — Laura Bailey (Black Widow), Travis Willingham (Thor), Troy Baker (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Nolan North (Iron Man) and Jeff Schine (Captain America) — and their interpretation of these iconic characters. But really, that shouldn't be much of an issue when the game releases fully voice-acted in May 2020.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Digital

TRENDING

Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES