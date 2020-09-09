Marvel's Avengers makes PlayStation history with over 6 million players downloading beta

Name one better way to pass the time in quarantine than playing games? Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers just broke PlayStation history by becoming the most downloaded beta ever.

Announced on Twitter by publisher Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers unlocked a global achievement. The publisher reported that there were over 6 million players and a total of 27 million hours was spent playing the beta.

Marvel’s Avengers launched Sept 4 and lets users play and utilise their different abilities, strategies and heroic moves to navigate the game story.

The base game heroes available for play are Ms Marvel, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Black Widow.

Users can also expect 16 more heroes slated for post-launch, with Kate Bishop to be the first hero to roll out. Unfortunately for some players, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man will only be a PlayStation exclusive.

Marvel’s Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Stadia, as well as next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For collectors, a special edition of the game called Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroesis also available for purchase.

In a similar vein, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital’s Fall Guys became the most downloaded PS Plus Game with over 7 million copies sold on stream.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.