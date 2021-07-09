Marvel's first trailer for What If...? reveals alternate takes on beloved heroes

Hey, what if T’Challa was Star-Lord?

Marvel Studios have finally dropped a new trailer for their next Disney+ series: What If…? This comes a week before Loki’s first season ends its run on the streaming service, although this new series won’t premiere for a few weeks after that.

Watch the trailer below:

Marvel Studios’ What If…? takes viewers on a journey across alternate universes in the MCU, mixing up familiar events and characters to give us something new. Each episode poses a question: What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier Serum and became Captain Britain?

What if T’Challa was picked up by the Ravagers and became Star Lord? What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark from the explosion that would’ve turned him into Iron Man? What if everyone just became zombies?

Each of these episodes will be narrated by the enigmatic Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), an omnipotent being who observes these universal possibilities but chooses never to interfere.

A number of actors from the MCU will reprise their roles for the series, including Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan and more.

If you didn’t recognise Tony Stark’s voice in the trailer however, you probably noticed that some roles have been recast. Doctor Strange, Captain America, Captain Marvel and more characters from the MCU will appear in this series with different actors voicing them.

We also have a new poster for What If...?, which you can check out below:

PHOTO: Disney

What If…? hits Disney+ on Aug 11, with new episodes every Wednesday. Wednesdays are the new Fridays, after all. A second season of the series is already in the works.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.