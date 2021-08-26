Marvel's Midnight Suns is XCOM Creators' new tactical RPG, arrives March 2022

Sometimes, even leaks cannot stop the excitement of a new announcement for beloved properties.

2K Games and Marvel Entertainment have joined forces, and revealed Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a brand new tactical RPG that will delve into the darker side of the comic universe that will launch in March 2022.

Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber.

Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. It sounds like a bad plan that will require some stopping.

Enter the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural formed to stop the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfil.

Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her, kicking off Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The Hunter will be the first customisable original hero in the Marvel Universe, and developers Firaxis Games will have plenty to work with when it comes to heroes. The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more will be joining the fight against Hell itself.

“I grew up reading and loving Marvel comics,” said Jake Solomon, Creative Director for Marvel’s Midnight Suns at Firaxis Games.

“To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honor for me and the team. If you’re a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you’ve never seen before.”

Gameplay will be premiered next week, showcasing the tactical battle system against the forces of darkness via the game’s website on Sept 2, 2am (GMT+8). The game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.