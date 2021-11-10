Massive 6,785-piece Lego Star Wars 75313 UCS AT-AT stands at 62cm tall

With the popularity of both IPs, it’s little wonder that the Lego Star Wars family continues to grow. Following months of rumours, the Danish brick company has finally revealed the 75313 AT-AT set in official capacity.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

The 6,785-piece member is the latest to join the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) line-up, which includes the 75192 Millennium Falcon, 75275 A-wing Starfighter, and the 75309 Republic Gunship kits.

Measuring 62cm tall, 69cm lengthwise, and 24cm wide, this massive model will feature a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that can be opened to reveal detailed interiors.

Nine minifigures and accessories, such as Luke Skywalker, General Veers, two AT-AT drivers, a Snowtrooper Commander, four Snowtroopers, two speeder bikes, and other interactive elements and easter eggs, are also included as part of the collection.

The Luke Skywalker addition, in particular, should be of interest to Star Wars fans, as it comes with a model of the wire that was used in the character’s escape from an AT-AT’s underside.

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

PHOTO: Lego

The hulking, four-legged AT-AT, short for All Terrain Armored Transport, is best known for making its debut in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, where it trotted across the icy Hoth plains in preparation for the attack on the Rebel Alliance’s shield generator.

PHOTO: Lego

Once considered an “impossible” UCS set due to the walker’s long legs, it was brought to life by Lego Design Master Henrik Andersen and Lego Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen.

It will be available from Nov 26, 2021, which coincidentally happens to be Black Friday, via Lego Stores at the recommended retail price of US$799.99 (S$1,080).

But wait, there’s more, there’s even a Lego 40482 Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber you can receive as a gift-with-purchase.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.