Massive Red Alert 2 Mental Omega mod adds 133 campaign missions with new faction

How’s this for a blast from the past? You may be able to play the real-time strategy classic Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 on your browser, but what about an entirely new expansion? After 16 years of hard work and dedication, the team behind the Red Alert 2 Mental Omega mod are finally done, and a potential masterpiece awaits.

This is not just adding content to the game, the team has gone through plenty to rebalance things, rebuild the game from the ground up with a new faction, and included a massive campaign spanning 133 missions. The likes of the Allies, Soviets, Yuri’s forces, and the new Foehn faction will provide hours and hours of fun in the Red Alert 2 Mental Omega mod.

The four factions all also get three sub-factions, which increases the flexibility and creativity when it comes to fighting a war. Better yet, you can take all of these new bells and whistles online in multiplayer.

That is not all, theRed Alert 2 Mental Omega mod also boasts features that were never a part of the original. Players can engage in new cooperative campaign missions that complement the single-player portion, while the game engine now allows for even quirkier interactions. We never knew we wanted anti-gravity weapons until now.

If this has gotten your attention, the mod is free for anyone who owns a copy of Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 – Yuri’s Revenge. Be sure to head to the official website to find out more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.