The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo for PS5 and Xbox has Keanu Reeves questioning your reality

Given the choice between the red pill or the blue pill, Epic Games is making a case for the blue one. Working together with members of the original The Matrix movie team, including co-director Lana Wachowski, Epic Games has created The Matrix Awakens, an interactive tech demo built in Unreal Engine 5.

The teaser for this tech demo was released earlier today, and it features Keanu Reeves (John Wick series), who plays the role of Neo in The Matrix franchise. The store listing of the tech demo promises performances by not just Reeves, but also Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity in the franchise.

What the tech demo will show us specifically is still kept under wraps, but if the Unreal Engine 5 demo from 2020 is anything to go by, it is going to be unbelievably realistic and visually stunning.

The Matrix Awakens will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The 29GB tech demo can already be pre-installed on the consoles, and will be launched on Dec 9, during The Game Awards. It will be released ahead of the highly anticipated movie, The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in theatres on Dec 22.

Looks like we are taking the blue pill and entering the Matrix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.