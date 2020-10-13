Mattel's adorable 'Baby Yoda' 11-inch plushie is now available in Singapore

Just in time for season 2 of The Mandalorian when it hits Disney+ later this month on Oct 30, both Amazon.sg and Shopee.sg have Mattel’s 11-inch Plush of The Child available for a steal right now.

Hasbro has been pretty much dominating the “Baby Yoda” toy market up till now, with the recent release of the Animatronic Edition, and Talking Plush.

This “Baby Yoda” plush toy features a vinyl head designed to authentically capture character details like The Child’s adorable eyes.

It has a soft body that’s just right for hugs, and a bean-filled base ideal for display. It even comes packaged in a hover-crib design which makes this highly collectible.

The plush is currently going at a low low price of $31 right now on Amazon.sg, and all you need to do is to be an Amazon SG Prime Member (there’s a 30-day free trial, and it’s only $2.99 per month thereafter), and clock $60 in your order, and enjoy FREE SHIPPING from the US for the Mattel plush.

One other thing to note, if you wait till Oct 13 or 14 to make your order, you’ll be able to enjoy plenty of Prime Day card perks too.

If you can’t wait for it to get shipped from US and don’t mind spending a little more, Shopee Singapore is selling it for $59.90.

Mattel Singapore currently has a limited number of “$5 OFF” vouchers with a minimum spend of $50, which expires on Oct 13, so you might want to act fast if you want to get this for only $54.90.

Want more? There’s also an 8-inch Mattel plush for $17 on Amazon.sg.

Or this updated 12-inch version by Mattel that comes with 4 accessories.

Or how about one that you can undress too?

Or even a Bluetooth speaker?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.