McDonald's Australia now offers McSpicy, but even netizens in Australia think it's too mild

Folks living in Singapore may have 24/7 access to the McSpicy at any of the over 100 McDonald’s restaurants island-wide, but the same can’t be said for anyone living outside Southeast Asia.

That is, until recently when McDonald’s Australia unveiled their new chicken menu, which involves the permanent addition of McSpicy burgers. Or at least, Australia’s version of the McSpicy.

The fast-food chain first trialled the McSpicy earlier this year in South Australia for “Aussies who like to turn up the heat”. Following the limited-time run of the item, folks were said to have been devastated by the removal — so much so that a petition and several Facebook pages were set up calling for the return of the hot and crispy chicken sandwich.

The calls were answered earlier this week when McDonald’s reintroduced the McSpicy across all outlets in Australia, and it won’t be going away anytime soon.

But as it turned out, the true veterans and lovers of Singapore’s cult-favourite chicken burger can taste the difference in quality. Judging from the comments on McDonald’s Australia’s Facebook page, some thought that it didn’t live up to its spicy claims.

Some pitted the Australian version of the McSpicy with the one offered in Singapore — and it’s clear which version they’d prefer.

Fortunately, there’s a reliable source: a Singaporean Redditor in Melbourne Australia who tried it. According to u/ohgodwhyalwaysme, the Australian McSpicy correctly utilises chicken thigh meat, but other aspects such as breading and spice factor may have been a little lacking.

Nonetheless, a shiok experience was had despite the premium price point of AU$8 (S$7.71) for an a la carte burger.

As for the, uh, secondary experience that typically follows the consumption of McSpicy burgers, the redditor has yet to feel the full brunt of the impact. McSpicy veterans would know that the messy effect is a timed release, anyway.

