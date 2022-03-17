McLaren to join in on NFTs and the Metaverse

McLaren Automotive has announced that it has selected InfiniteWorld, a leading metaverse infrastructure platform, as its first metaverse partner.



The InfiniteWorld platform enables brands to create, monetise and drive consumer engagement with digital content, and McLaren states that this new partnership will allow it to offer its customers a deeper, more engaged digital experience.

Included as part of this experience is the opportunity to create and mint original NFTs and digital artwork that will represent McLaren's luxury supercars and hypercars. These digital products will then be made available on a McLaren marketplace.



McLaren also states that select NFTs may be offered with additional unique benefits, including access to exclusive, buyer-only experiences.