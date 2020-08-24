Mediacorp is looking for a Meme-in-Chief, but they get to keep memes sent by job candidates

It’s been a tough market for jobs considering everything that’s going on in the world right now, but if you’re well-versed with internet funnies and social media, you could actually be a professional memelord for Mediacorp.

The national public broadcaster is looking to employ a full-time Meme-in-Chief — or rather, a Social Community Manager. The job will mainly involve managing Mediacorp’s social media channels and engaging with audiences, but there would be a need to proactively craft and post funny memes.

Interested candidates will have to create Mediacorp’s social persona and advocate the brand, of course, so it won’t just involve random internet humour and corporate s***posting. It’s an entry-level position too, though the candidate will be required to have at least two years of experience in managing social media.

To give an idea on what the position will entail, candidates will have to submit an original meme (an image, gif or video) revolving around Mediacorp shows Code of Law, A Quest to Heal, Mr Ballerino or Swaasamey. The catch here is that Mediacorp will effectively hold all the copyrights to the meme once submitted, and the company will have the right to use, reproduce, publish, display, print, edit or distribute the content on all its platforms.

When queried about the job listing, the founder and administrator of prominent local meme page Kiasu Memes for Singaporean Teens (KMFST) responded to us with this:

On a more serious note, the KMFST founder noted that it’s a step in the right direction.

“Go where the content is,” he said. “If the name of the game is memes, gotta do memes.”

As a media company with hundreds of TV shows under the brand, it would seem that Mediacorp is trying to go for a vibe that’s relatable to the young Gen Z crowd, who pretty much consume memes on a daily basis. For comparison, Netflix Singapore saw memes as marketing language way before Mediacorp, judging from the effectiveness of their social media engagement.

