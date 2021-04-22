Meet the new iPad Pro 5G, with thunderbolt and powered by Apple's M1 chip

Aside from the gorgeous brand new M1 powered ultra-slim iMac, Apple TV 4K and AirTag, Apple also announced the new iPad Pro 5G.

Powered with Apple’s M1 Chip, the iPad Pro is the fastest tablet of its kind, with a 50 per cent faster CPU compared to previous generations, and is 75 times faster compared to the original iPad.

Packed with a next-generation 16-core Apple Neural Engine, an advanced image signal processor and a high bandwidth memory with up to 16GB of memory, two times faster storage and up to 2TB capacity, the iPad Pro is more capable than ever.

This bad boy has a stunning 12.9 inch Liquid Retina XDR display that features ProMotion dispay, True Tone, and P3 wide colour support that gives users a cinematic viewing experience for HDR and Dolby Vision content.

The iPad Pro also comes in 11-inch.

PHOTO: Apple

The new iPad Pro now supports Thunderbolt and USB 4, offering four times more bandwidth for wired connections and 10Gbps Ethernet with Thunderbolt support.

Pair that with faster external storage and higher resolution external displays, including the Apple Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution, the iPad Pro now fits even more seamlessly into creative workflows.

Of course, with 5G available on the iPad Pro, users can do so much more and perform better wherever they are.

Last but not least, the cameras. The iPad Pro camera is a giant upgrade from its predecessor with built-in studio mics and motion tracking.

PHOTO: Apple

Though, the star of the show is the all-new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that is designed specifically for the iPad Pro.

With the new ultra-wide camera, Centre Stage, a new experience for video calls is also introduced.

Centre stage uses the new ultra-wide camera and machine learning to keep you in the centre of the video when recording or on calls.

When you move away, the camera will pan and follow you to keep you in the shot.

PHOTO: Apple

If and when a second party joins in, the camera will automatically and smoothly zoom out for a wider view and fit everyone into the shot so that no one is left out from the conversation.

So whether you’re in a work meeting or attending a virtual family gathering, video calls are now more engaging than ever and have never looked so good.

The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

In addition, Apple is also introducing a new white colour Magic Keyboard to accompany the new product.

PHOTO: Apple

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,199 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,419 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,649 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,869 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Preorders open on April 30 on Apple’s website and in the Apple Store app. It will only become available in the second half of May.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.