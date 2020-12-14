Meet the world's first Pokemon desks

Aspiring Pokemon trainers can now amp up their home office with cool new additions — Singapore start-up Omnidesk has launched what it bills the world’s first Pokemon desks.

The Pokemon designs come UV-printed on Omnidesk’s flagship fully height-adjustable and ergonomic desk series, the Omnidesk Pro 2020. The height of the electric standing desk can be adjusted to suit your preference at the touch of a button, making it perfect for both adults and kids, or if you prefer to stand while you work.

Choose from three Pokemon designs, all of which come in three lengths: 48 inches, 60 inches, and 72 inches. Each also comes with a cable management bar, as well as controllers that can be customised to raise the tabletop, set alarms to remind you to get up for a stretch or walk or lock your settings.

PHOTO: Omnidesk

PHOTO: Omnidesk

Make a statement in your room with the Pokemon Evolution Table that draws on the iconic Poke Ball. It also places the spotlight on the adorable Pikachu, as well as the well-loved Eevee and its eight evolutions. Poke Ball motifs decorate the desk’s black legs and cable management bar.

PHOTO: Omnidesk

PHOTO: The Singapore Women’s Weekly

For a more subtle look, go for the Classic, which sees Pikachu and the starter Pokemon from the Kanto and Galar region. The white tabletop, desk legs, and cable management bar are subtly adorned with light grey Poke Ball motifs.

PHOTO: The Singapore Women’s Weekly

If your favourite pokemon is Charizard, The Icon desk is a serious bucket list buy. Shades of striking orange and black make this desk an instant centrepiece in any home office or workplace. You’ll also find Poke Ball motifs dressing up the black desk legs.

Prices for The Pokemon Collection By Omnidesk start at a special launch price of $950 (U.P: $1,000) for the 48 inch desk. You can also opt for extra accessories and options like monitor arms, cable management tools, PC holders and speaker mount capabilities.

Visit its website to order or for more information, or visit its showroom at 996 Bendemeer Road #02-07 Singapore 339944.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.