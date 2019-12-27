Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day

Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

Thursday (Dec 26) was the big day.

The day that everyone had been waiting with bated breath for — to catch a glimpse of a celestial spectacle.

That afternoon, countless skywatchers in Singapore could be seen out and about, in hopes to capture a perfect shot of the last full solar eclipse. Especially when the next one would only be seen in 2063.

For those who weren't able to, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Right before we bid goodbye to the 2010s, the most hilarious memes of this exhilarating moment took the internet by the storm, commemorating the moon trolling the sun in a memorable occurrence.

Take a gander at some of the most creative posts of the day.

Solar eclipse Some pleb shared in group hahahahaha

Posted by Rico Lee Wei-Jie on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Sherr Ng 黃思恩 took a nap while waiting for the eclipse. She missed it... thankful for Whatsapp groups 🙂. but....

Posted by SBS - Sure Boh Singapore on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Po-Pi, Po-Pi Eclipse. Give us one month year-end bonus for 2020, this year we only get 0.1 month...

Posted by SBS - Sure Boh Singapore on Wednesday, 25 December 2019
PHOTO: Reddit

We couldn't help but join in the fun and create one of our very own.

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital meme Eclipses

