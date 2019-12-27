Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day

Thursday (Dec 26) was the big day.

The day that everyone had been waiting with bated breath for — to catch a glimpse of a celestial spectacle.

That afternoon, countless skywatchers in Singapore could be seen out and about, in hopes to capture a perfect shot of the last full solar eclipse. Especially when the next one would only be seen in 2063.

For those who weren't able to, don't worry, we've got you covered.

In case you're stuck in the office and can't see the #solareclipse2019 here's how to make your own: #Singapore pic.twitter.com/o28vdOn9SK — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) December 26, 2019

Right before we bid goodbye to the 2010s, the most hilarious memes of this exhilarating moment took the internet by the storm, commemorating the moon trolling the sun in a memorable occurrence.

Take a gander at some of the most creative posts of the day.

Solar eclipse Some pleb shared in group hahahahaha Posted by Rico Lee Wei-Jie on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Sherr Ng 黃思恩 took a nap while waiting for the eclipse. She missed it... thankful for Whatsapp groups 🙂. but.... Posted by SBS - Sure Boh Singapore on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Why the #solareclipse2019 lookin like it about to ask me where the one ring is #justkidding pic.twitter.com/bCFoFgBzSV — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) December 26, 2019

Hey I see my processor in the sky #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/SBXyX032J0 — Krado Low (@KradoTheLion) December 26, 2019

Full eclipse visible in SG when i go KL for holiday 🤦🏻‍♂️#solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/uGjOpRJz1o — MPLack (@mplacknyh) December 26, 2019

Po-Pi, Po-Pi Eclipse. Give us one month year-end bonus for 2020, this year we only get 0.1 month... Posted by SBS - Sure Boh Singapore on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

We couldn't help but join in the fun and create one of our very own.

