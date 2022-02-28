Meta said to have dissolved the team working on new AR/VR OS

Weeks after rumours surfaced that the development of the new AR/VR OS has been paused, a new report says the team has been dissolved.

Three sources told The Information that Meta has dissolved the team of more than 300 employees who was working on a new platform, XROS to power the VR headsets and AR glasses. The employees are believed to be moving to other departments. Meta spokesperson Sheeva Slovan released a statement on the report:

“By embedding more OS engineers directly into our AR and VR teams, we can speed up the development of solutions that are hyper-tuned for each product line,” Meta spokesperson Sheeva Slovan said in a statement. “[T]here are several technical directions we’re pursuing to build these and we remain committed to building highly specialized systems,” she said.

For now, Meta will power its AR/VR devices with VROS, a version of Android that is used to power the Oculus Quest VR devices.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.