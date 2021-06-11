Metal Slug Tactics is a strategic roguelite re-imagination of the classic

When one thinks of Metal Slug, it is all about the pixelated run-and-gun fun that is high energy and ate plenty of quarters at the arcade back in the dog. However, this old dog is definitely picking up some new tricks if publisher DotEmu has anything to say about it.

Revealed at the Summer Game Fest 2021 with a trailer, Metal Slug Tactics is taking all that you know about the game and transforms it into a tactical title.

Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are back, leading the Peregrine Falcon Squad into a new kind of battlefield. Players can expect dynamic yet strategic combat, with classic weapons and signature villain Morden returning.

Instead of the expected action-platforming, Metal Slug Tactics will involve skill trees, perks, and an adrenaline system that allows for super attacks. The grid-based game is looking to keep players on their toes with challenging missions as well.

Different combinations of hand-crafted terrain tiles will keep things unpredictable. There is no way for you to memorise how things are for your advantage. Strategic acumen will serve you well when it comes to the roguelite elements in Metal Slug Tactics.

The game is available for wishlisting already on Steam. It would appear that the game is currently only looking to launch on PC. More details are soon to follow as E3 2021 continues.