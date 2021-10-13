Microsoft claims it managed to fend off the biggest DDoS attack ever recorded

Microsoft shared that it managed to fend off the biggest DDoS attack ever recorded.

In a blog post, Microsoft says a 2.4 Tbps DDoS attack occurred in the last week of August and it targeted an Azure customer in Europe.

Compared to the 1 Tbps attack in 2020, the latest DDoS attack is 140 per cent higher and higher than any network volumetric event previously detected on Azure.

The previous record for the biggest DDoS attack was a 2.3 Tbps attempt on Amazon Web Services in June 2020.

The company added that the attack originated from 70,000 sources and from different countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the US.

The attack lasted more than 10 minutes with very short-lived bursts, each ramping up in seconds to terabit volumes.

The Azure customer was able to continue its operations thanks to the DDoS protection platform which can absorb tens of terabits of DDoS attacks.

