Microsoft employees are getting a $2,000 pandemic bonus in recognition of a challenging year

Microsoft is reportedly giving its employees a one-time US$1,500 (S$2,000) pandemic bonus.

According to reports, an internal memo says the bonus is given "in recognition of the unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed".

The report goes on to say that the gift was announced to employees today and will be given out to staff working in the US and internationally.

Further, the bonus will only be given to staff below corporate vice president level – including part-time workers and those on hourly rates – that started on or before March 31, 2021.

It's a generous and welcome gesture but it's really chump change. Reports say this will cost the tech giants about US$200 million, which is about 0.4 per cent of what the company made last year. Put another way, the amount is less than two days' worth of profit.

Despite the pandemic, Microsoft made a staggering US$44.2 billion in their last financial year.

