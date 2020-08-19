Microsoft to end support for Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy in 2021

Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) and Edge Legacy will no longer be supported by Microsoft in 2021.

Microsoft made the announcement via a blog post and shared that the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11 from Nov 30 this year.

The remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will stop supporting IE 11 from Aug 17, 2021.

As for the legacy version of Microsoft Edge, it will reach End of Life on March 9, 2021. It will not receive new security updates after that.

Users may have a degraded experience or encounter issues connecting to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11.

New Microsoft 365 features will also not be available and certain features may stop working on IE 11.

The company said that the new Microsoft Edge has enabled better, more innovative online experiences, which Microsoft 365 subscribers in both consumers and enterprise contexts will be well-served.

According to data from NetMarketShare, Microsoft Edge is now the world's second most popular web browser.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.