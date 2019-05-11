Microsoft reimagines retail with synchronised shopping at Harvey Norman

As part of its retail reimagined strategy, Microsoft is debuting a new retail solution in Harvey Norman's Millenia Walk Flagship Store in Singapore called Microsoft Synchronised Shopping.

With this solution, customers on Harvey Norman's website interact with a customised conversational A.I. driven product advisor that asks a series of questions designed to help them identify the products that best meet their needs.

For example, a customer wishing to buy a laptop, would be asked questions like, "Will you be using the laptop for work or games?" or, "Is battery life or performance more important?"

From their choices, a 'shopper pass' is created and stored within their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app on their mobile devices with an embedded geo-location service that will direct them to their selected devices when they are in the store. If someone else is using the desired PC, Microsoft Synchronised Shopping will automatically recommend a similar device to try.

According to Microsoft, the only data stored is the shopper pass within the Wallet or App on the customers' mobile device, with neither Microsoft nor Harvey Norman storing and information or shopping preferences.