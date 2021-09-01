Microsoft’s Windows 11 launches on Oct 5

The upcoming new Windows 11 operating system (OS) from Microsoft is going to be a giant leap forward in terms of productivity, creativity, and ease, which marks a huge departure from what we’re used to, and ultimately fitting since the world has been confronted by a massive shake-up in terms of how work is done, and the software needs to evolve to serve our needs.

We have already been introduced to its features, design, and more, though as more users upgrade their OS, changes introduced will also reshape our user habits. And after weeks of teasing, Microsoft has finally announced a release date – Oct 5.

This free upgrade will be rolling out first to eligible Windows 10 PCs, while machines preloaded with the new OS will become available for purchase soon.

Windows 11 seems to be gearing up to be a game-changer, and we can’t wait to try it out on Oct 5, when the OS will be available. If you can’t wait, Microsoft has an insider programme right now allowing for folks to test drive it early.

ALSO READ: Here are our favourite new features in Windows 11

This article was first published in Geek Culture.