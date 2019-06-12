Microsoft said to be working on a second, cheaper and less powerful Xbox console

Microsoft is working on not one, but two next-generation Xbox gaming consoles for 2020.

Sources told The Verge that Microsoft has plans for a second, cheaper and less powerful Xbox console which is codenamed "Lockhart".

Similar to the Xbox One All-Digital Edition, Lockhart will not come with a disc drive.

The sources added that Microsoft has been gathering feedback from developers on the next generation Xbox consoles and hardware specs are not finalized at the moment.

Lockhart will be released alongside Anaconda, the more powerful flagship model.

Anaconda is rumoured to boast more than 10 teraflops of graphical power while Lockhart will come with around 4 teraflops of graphical power.

Both upcoming consoles will share similar next-gen hardware although the CPU in Lockhart will be clocked slower and can only support 1440p gaming.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.