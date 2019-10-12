Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 now available for purchase in Singapore

Microsoft's newest Surface devices — the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 — have gone on sale here.
The Surface Pro 7 comes in a familiar body and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Intel's newest 10th generation Ice Lake processors and will feature Intel Iris Plus graphics and support for Wi-Fi 6.
The Surface Laptop 3 will come in 13 and 15-inch sizes. The smaller 13-inch model will be powered by 10th generation Ice Lake processors and will feature Intel Iris Plus graphics.
The larger 15-inch model, on the other hand, will be powered by AMD processors. Specifically, the AMD Ryzen Surface Edition that’s based on the Ryzen 3000-series mobile processors and developed especially for action in the Surface Laptop 3.
Prices of the Surface Pro 7 will start at $1,388, prices of the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 will start at $1,488, while prices of the 15-inch Surface Laptop will start at $2,188. All three are available in retail now. Besides Microsoft's online store, interested readers can also purchase them at Lazada and Shopee.
The accessories are where its at though when it comes to Microsoft’s flagship tablet computer. The Surface Pen goes for $148 and its detachable Signature Type Cover goes for $249. The beautifully portable Arc Mouse goes for $118.
See below for the all configurations and prices of the new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone. Additional reporting by AsiaOne.