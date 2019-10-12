Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 now available for purchase in Singapore

Microsoft's newest Surface devices — the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 — have gone on sale here.

The Surface Pro 7 comes in a familiar body and features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Intel's newest 10th generation Ice Lake processors and will feature Intel Iris Plus graphics and support for Wi-Fi 6.

The Surface Laptop 3 will come in 13 and 15-inch sizes. The smaller 13-inch model will be powered by 10th generation Ice Lake processors and will feature Intel Iris Plus graphics.

The larger 15-inch model, on the other hand, will be powered by AMD processors. Specifically, the AMD Ryzen Surface Edition that’s based on the Ryzen 3000-series mobile processors and developed especially for action in the Surface Laptop 3.

Prices of the Surface Pro 7 will start at $1,388, prices of the 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 will start at $1,488, while prices of the 15-inch Surface Laptop will start at $2,188. All three are available in retail now. Besides Microsoft's online store, interested readers can also purchase them at Lazada and Shopee.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

The accessories are where its at though when it comes to Microsoft’s flagship tablet computer. The Surface Pen goes for $148 and its detachable Signature Type Cover goes for $249. The beautifully portable Arc Mouse goes for $118.

See below for the all configurations and prices of the new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3.

TABLE: Microsoft

This article was first published in Hardware Zone. Additional reporting by AsiaOne.