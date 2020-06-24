Microsoft Teams is now available for personal use

Microsoft just announced that it is launching a personal version of its Teams app in preview.

Available on iOS and Android, you can download Microsoft Teams from the respective app store and sign up with a personal Microsoft account or with your phone number.

If you're using Teams mobile app at work, you can add a personal account via settings > Add an account and toggle between the two accounts.

Microsoft Teams for personal use will come with features such as text/chat/video calls, sharing of lists/documents and calendars within a group dashboard, collaborate and share important documents on OneDrive, and a Safe feature to securely store and share important information like passwords.

The preview will be rolled out over the next few weeks. General availability of the new features along with expansion of features to the desktop and web versions of Teams, are scheduled for later this year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.