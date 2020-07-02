Microsoft turns sights on Google and Amazon as gaming war heats up

With Microsoft and Xbox moving forward with their services-first plan as the next generation beckons, it comes as no surprise that the main competitor to Sony's dominance in the traditional console market is now changing its focus.

In an interview with Protocol, Executive Vice President of Gaming, Phil Spencer, emphasised the importance of creating a competent and robust cloud streaming network for the future.

That instantly puts both Sony and Nintendo "out of position" when it comes to this area.

When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward. That's not to disrespect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I guess they could try to re-create Azure, but we've invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years.

Sony has, of course, partner up with Microsoft's Azure network and left Amazon, and that is a win for Microsoft.

The Azure network is currently using its power to run the Project xCloud streaming service, which is already in beta testing in several countries to rave reviews.

Sony's PS Now streaming service will also utilise the network.

Rather than fighting the console wars, Spencer is looking at a larger battle ahead, with Amazon and Google as his prime targets for the attention of the entire world.

I don't want to be in a fight over format wars with those guys while Amazon and Google are focusing on how to get gaming to 7 billion people around the world. Ultimately, that's the goal.

With the coming of the PS5 and their own Xbox Series X, it seems that Microsoft is looking at an ecosystem rather than focusing on just the console.

The importance of traditional console sales has reduced, and the company is now all about leveraging cloud technology and getting their services anywhere they can.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.