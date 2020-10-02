Microsoft unveils the new Surface Laptop Go

As expected , Microsoft today announced the lightest and most affordable Surface Laptop yet.

The Surface Laptop Go has a sleek, streamlined design that weighs only 1.11kg. It has a 12.45-inch PixelSense Display with a resolution of 1,536 x 1,024 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio.

Powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, the Surface Laptop Go comes in 4/8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC drive/128GB SSD/256GB SSD configurations.

Select models have a fingerprint power button with One Touch sign-in via Windows Hello.

The Surface Laptop Go is stated to have a battery life of up to 13 hours. It supports fast charging, which can refuel the battery to 80 per cent in just over an hour!

It comes with 1 x USB-C port, 1 x USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and 1 x Surface Connect port.

Other specs include Windows 10 Home in S mode, a large precision glass trackpad, a full-size backlit keyboard with soft touch feel and full 1.3mm travel for a comfortable typing experience, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, a 720p HD f/2.0 front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.

Starting from US$549 (S$750), the Surface Laptop Go is available for pre-order now in select markets online and it will be coming to major retailers from Oct 13.

No news yet of local pricing and availability, but we'll be sure to update this space once we get word.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.