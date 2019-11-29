Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 to arrive in Singapore in time for Christmas

Microsoft is bringing the next wave of their Surface series of laptops and tablet computers to Singapore next month, making it just in time for the Christmas season. Pre-orders have already begun though, so get clicking if you need upgrades to some of the best mobile productivity workhorses in the market.

The Surface Pro 7 2-in-1 PC and the Surface Laptop 3 (13.5” and 15” models) are coming to town on Dec 9 — both additions to the big Surface family that Microsoft announced in its New York hardware launch event back in October.

Though that showcase turned out to be dominated by announcements of the dual-screen Surface Neo tablet and the dual-display Surface Duo smartphone, the other Surface devices do have the advantage in actually being available for consumers right now instead of being products that will only be out in a year's time.

Microsoft didn’t mess with anything much with the new Surface Pro 7 ($1,388 onwards), the latest in the long line of best Windows 10 tablets you can find. The company swapped a Mini DisplayPort with a very welcome USB-C port and upgraded the internals with new 10th-gen Intel processors… and that’s pretty much it.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Which is either a good or bad thing, depending on your expectations of Microsoft’s flagship tablet. But at least there are new colours for the Surface Pen ($148) and the detachable Signature Type Cover ($249) for the Surface Pro 7. For our money, the Poppy Red version is the one that’ll get sold out quickly because man does it look exquisite.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

The new Surface Laptop 3 didn’t get much changes on the all-aluminium design front, which seems okay considering that it retained the trademark slim and sleek aesthetic. The 13.5-inch model ($1,888 onwards) gets a specs bump with 10th-gen Intel CPUs, while the 15-inch model ($2,188) gets a big boost to graphics performance via custom-designed AMD Ryzen processors.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

The keyboards on these laptops are just as satisfying as everyone made them out to be. It’s just a little disappointing that the laptops only get a single USB-A port alongside a headphone jack, a USB-C port and a charging port — all the more to sell the Surface Dock I suppose.

Both models of the Surface Laptop 3 and the Surface Pro 7 are available for pre-order, and sales will only commence on Dec 9. The line-up should be available via authorised Microsoft resellers and retailers, as well as online via Lazada and the official Microsoft Store. More deets on the Microsoft Singapore site.

ilyas@asiaone.com