Microsoft's new Windows 365 cloud service will allow users to stream their PC to any device

After unveiling the brand-new Windows 11 and its exciting features, Windows is back to announce yet another new feature, the Windows 365.

Windows 365 is essentially a cloud service dedicated for users to experience Windows 10 or 11 across multiple platforms, such as the iMac and iPad line-up, as well as on Linux and Android devices.

PHOTO: Microsoft

The software will load the entire operating system to Microsoft Cloud and securely stream the entire Windows experience, including all the applications, data, and settings to the aforementioned devices.

Business apps such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform are supported as well.

PHOTO: Microsoft

Windows 365 is built on top of the Azure Virtual Desktop but simplifies the virtualisation experience and automatically handles all the details for the user. The service can be either accessed through a remote desktop program or an HTML 5 browser.

Additionally, users will be able to choose the size, CPU, and RAM of their Cloud PC that best meets their needs. The best specification Microsoft will offer for the Cloud PC is an eight-core virtual CPU with 32 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Organisations will also have two different editions with multiple Cloud PC configurations based on their own performance needs: Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise.

This new cloud service looks to provide business organisations and their employees with a seamless, secure, and enhanced experience in remote working, with subscription rates based on a per-user, per-pc, and per-month basis.

ALSO READ: RIP Blue Screen Of Death (BSOD) with Windows 11

This article was first published in Geek Culture.