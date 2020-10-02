Minecraft comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Steve, Zombie and Enderman as new fighters

The latest addition to the ever-growing roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shows that literally anyone and everyone can be included in Nintendo’s massive cross-franchise brawler, if imagination wills it.

Of course, we’re talking about a new collaboration with the Minecraft universe.

The second entry in the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC includes Steve as the new fighter joining the fray.

In typical Minecraft fashion, Steve’s main shtick is that he can literally build blocks to physically block opponents from passing through, which makes for a really unique playstyle not really seen in arena-style fighting games.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Super Smash Bros.

Not only that, Steve’s cosmetics can also be swapped out to the likes of Alex, and even the Enderman and Zombie monsters from Minecraft, should you feel the need for a fresh coat of paint on this shiny new fighter.

During the presentation for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate x Minecraft collaboration, game director Masahiro Sakurai described that implementing the blocky, build-from-scratch nature from Mojang’s iconic sandbox game is harder than it looks.

“We have to rework all our existing stages so that blocks can be placed on them,” he said.

A more in-depth look at Steve’s abilities and the new Minecraft mechanics, as well as a release date, will be unveiled at a later date.

The first of six fighters in the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 DLC was Min Min from Arms. With Steve being the next to be added to the roster, one can only wonder just what Nintendo has in store for us for the last four fighters.

The Fighter Pass Vol. 2 can be purchased on the Nintendo Eshop for US$29.99 (S$40).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.