Minecraft YouTuber Dream reveals face to 30 million subscribers for the first time - here's why

The popular content creator on YouTube known as Dream has finally shown his face following years of relative anonymity on the platform.

Up until now, Dream is known to have only appeared on camera wearing a white mask with a smiley face.

The mysterious gaming influencer Dream posted his face reveal video to YouTube on Sunday (Oct 4) night, and within six hours, the video reached 1.6 million likes and over 12 million views.

It's a major step for the 23-year-old, who has 5.6 million Twitter followers, 3.1 million Instagram followers and 30.4 million YouTube subscribers – putting him well in the big leagues of the industry.

“Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online,” he says in the video.

On his decision to finally reveal his face, Dream explained he is planning to shoot an airport arrival video with his UK-based friend and fellow YouTuber George aka GeorgeNotFound.

The two are meeting for the first time at the airport when George moves to the US.

"My goal was to just start doing things, get out, meet creators, say hi to my friends finally," he adds, noting that he plans to mix in more IRL content along with his Minecraft videos. “I want to just get out in the world and be an actual creator.”

Dream is mostly known for his work with Minecraft. He rose to popularity in 2019 for his well-known series Minecraft Manhunt.

