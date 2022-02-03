Mini-LED iMac Pro rumoured to launch in Aug or Sept

Apple is rumoured to be launching the mini-LED iMac Pro in the latter part of the year.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the mini-LED iMac Pro is no longer expected to launch in spring. Young claims an announcement is likely to happen in June (summer), but the iMac Pro may not launch until August or September as panel shipments are only expected from June.

The upcoming iMac Pro is said to use dual M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which raises the possibility of it having 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of unified memory.

Apple is widely believed to be holding an event in March or April to unveil the new iPhone SE and iPad Air. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says Apple will unveil its “widest array” of new products this year.

Source: Ross Young via MacRumours

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.