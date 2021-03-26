Mobile Legends and 7 other titles will be part of 2021 SEA Games’ esports events

Mobile games have topped the lists of games to be played at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games happening in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Out of all eight titles that are included in this event, five of them are mobile games with the remaining three being PC games. These mobile titles include:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile

Free Fire

Arena of Valor

The other three PC titles are:

League of Legends

CrossFire

FIFA Online 4.

Some of the mobile events such as Wild Rift will be split into separate events for men and women while the PUBG Mobile event will be split into individual and team categories.

Compared to the previous 2019 SEA Games that was hosted in the Philippines, this second esports medal event is vastly different in terms of games. Previously, there was Dota 2, StarCraft II, and Hearthstone. Even Tekken 7 was included. Sadly, there will be no fightning games making an apperance this time round.

As host country, Vietnam has the freedom in selecting the gaming titles they prefer as a competitive event.

The 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi is scheduled for Nov 21 and will end on Dec 2. It is Vietnam’s second time to host the SEA Games since their first in 2003.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.