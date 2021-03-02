Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship reaches over 100 million views

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw the peak of the gaming and the huge potential behind live streaming them.

Incredibly, the first global esports that took place in 2021 both online and offline, was MOONTON’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M2 World Championship that garnered over 136 million views.

PHOTO: MOONTON

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the event was held across two broadcast stations and eight live streaming platforms such as YouTube Gaming, Facebook, Nimo TV, TikTok and Twitch. It exceeded MLBB’s reach of 500m on their platforms and is now the highest watched mobile gaming esports tournament for their game.

The tournament saw 12 teams compete for a prize pool of US$300,00 (S$400,000) with Bren Esports coming on top as the champions. The amount of viewership for M2 reflects the potential and growth behind Esports and its market.

M2 is considered a major success despite the unprecedented times and will definitely continue to bring support and more players around the region to both the game and its industry.

And if you didn’t know, even mando-pop singer JJ Lin has his own MLBB esports team!

With an exciting start for esports in 2021, we’re looking forward to see a lot more exciting online events or tournaments taking place!