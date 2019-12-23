A Mobile Legends: Bang Bang mini-tournament was kinda held at the Apple Store

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/OzaRess
Aaron Yip
Hardware Zone

Apple's 'Today at Apple' programme consists of educational sessions focused on Apple products but designed for all skill levels.

Photography, videography, coding, art and design are among the topics covered in the programme.

Earlier today though, a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang mini-tournament was held as part of their Code with Apple series.

The session explored app design with Mobile Legends developer Moonton, as well as gameplay strategies with professional esports team EVOS Esports SG.

Attendees could team up and compete with each other, and then partner with EVOS Esports SG for a final battle.

 

EVOS Esports SG talked about the event, saying:

It was a great experience being able to talk and share about esports at Today at Apple in Singapore. Apple created a great platform in bringing people together with the session and we are looking forward to the next one.

Lucas Mao, Director of Operations at Shanghai Moonton Technology also said:

We are excited to be part of this amazing Today at Apple event. We shared and discussed our game design concepts and innovations with gamers, and we hope the attendees gained valuable insights and inspirations! The Esports match between EVOS and the audience was lots of fun. Overall it was a special and well received event which really gave us a chance to connect with the community in Singapore.

It's pretty interesting to see Apple feature Mobile Legends so prominently in their Today at Apple programming.

However, Moonton also mentioned that they have 500,000 concurrent players in Singapore at any one time - across both Android and iOS devices. Perhaps it's not so surprising then, that Apple would pay attention to mobile gamers in the country.

You can find more information on Today at Apple here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Apple Esports Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

SERVICES