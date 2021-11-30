Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M3) to take place in Singapore this December

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3) will be held live at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Dec 17-19, 2021.

The third M3 kicks off on Dec 9 and features 16 teams from around the world, who will be competing for the coveted title and a piece of the combined prize pool of US$800,000 (S$1.1 million). This event also marks the first entrants from the Middle East, North America, Latin America and Turkey.

PHOTO: worlds.mobilelegends

The final stages of the competition will be held live from 17-19 December and the arena will accommodate up to 178 spectators for each session. Do note that you need to be vaccinated to be let in. Spectators can purchase tickets here with ticket prices starting from $20. Each ticket entitles you to view a single match as per the allocated time slot selection, which looks like this:

Dec 17, 2021 – 1400H and 1800H

Dec 18, 2021 – 1100H, 1500H and 1900H

Dec 19, 2021 – 1700H

Note that if you are attending more than one session per day, you need to undergo health checks for every session before you will be let in.

With exception of the last session, which is best of seven, the rest of the live matches are a best of five.

You will also receive in-game rewards in the form of Heroes, Skins, Magic Dust and Emblems. The rewards vary for every session and will be unique and the in-game bundles will vary from one ticket holder to the next. Ticket holders will be allocated a code to key in here.

PHOTO: worlds.mobilelegends

Fans can also look forward to new in-game campaigns such as the M3 Battle Pass, the M3 Exclusive Skin, and Guess the M3 Winner.

For more information visit the official website here.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.