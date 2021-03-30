Monster Hunter Rise tops our list of games out now

Can you believe it's been a whole year since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was launched? I still remember being cooped up at home playing that game 24/7 all throughout the Circuit Breaker. It's amazing how the game continues to get free updates to this day.

But enough about old games - we want to highlight games to look out for this month. I don't know about you, but at the top of my buy list is Monster Hunter Rise!

1. Monster Hunter Rise aka the die-die must-buy game

Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 26, 2021

It's been three years since a brand new Monster Hunter game has dropped; and the first Monster Hunter game developed specifically for the Nintendo Switch is our pick of the month (we don't count "Generations" as that was a Nintendo 3DS port).

Here's the premise of Monster Hunter: You and three other friends pakat to hunt massive monsters, from fire breathing dragons to massive electric wolf dogs, and use their monster parts to make cool armour and weapons.

Every monster is unique, and it's damn shiok to slay giant monsters together as a group.

This latest version introduces a new companion, the doggo Palamute in addition to Monster Hunter staple kitty Felyne, as well as a cool grappling hook tool called the Wirebug to basically Tarzan around the map.

Veterans will also be pleased with the new quality of life upgrades such as the improved weapons (I'm looking at you, Hunting Horn) and cool new monsters.

Plus, playing on the Switch brings back good memories of gathering together during the days of Monster Hunter on the PSP - just don't forget to follow Phase 3 guidelines! There's always online play for proper social distancing.

No Nintendo Switch? The game will port to PC sometime in 2022, but if you can't wait or if getting a new Nintendo Switch is off the cards, then I highly suggest playing Monster Hunter World: Iceborne now (PC, PS4, and Xbox One) - it has been constantly updated since its release.

2. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 23, 2021

Live a second life as a farmer in this casual farm-sim game. Raise cute cows, farm some produce, and help the fellow townsfolk - you might even get hitched!

This chillax game is perfect for Animal Crossing players who like a change of pace, but Stardew Valley fanatics, or those who've played the old Harvest Moon games will feel right at home in Olive Town.

Personally, I'm wondering if I can raise alpacas in the game because well, who doesn't want to?

3. It Takes Two

PC, Playstation4, Playstation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Release date: March 26, 2021

This game would be the perfect addition to our best co-op games to play with bae. The two of you take on the roles of May and Cody, an estranged couple that has been magically turned into dolls.

Both players need to work together to solve complex puzzles to free May and Cody from their curse and save their relationship at the same time.

You can't play this game solo, so it's a good reason to jio someone you fancy to play together.

4. Evil Genius 2: World Domination

PC

Release date: March 30, 2021

Playing the good guy can be boring. How about taking the mantle of the evil villain instead?

In Evil Genius 2: World Domination, you'll need to develop your undercover evil lair under a regular ol' casino, while building your doomsday device and recruiting minions in your quest to TAKE OVER THE WORLD! (inserts evil laugh).

This real-time strategy game also has you setting up traps to stop the good guys who dare infiltrate your base.

Best played after a day of dealing with sai kang from your boss.

5. Overcooked: All You Can Eat aka The Must-Buy Rerelease If You Missed Out The First Time

PC, Playstation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 23, 2021

I've continuously endorsed this great game, but if you still haven't got it yet, now is the best time to buy as Overcooked: All You Can Eat combines Overcooked and Overcooked 2; together with some updated features such as online multiplayer mode.

Work together in a pair or up to four players to cook and serve dishes - the challenge is navigating the quirky stages that includes volcanos, white water rapids, and portals.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.